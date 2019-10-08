Police dogs stalked by deadly parvovirus

At least 75 puppies destined for K9 duty thought to have died following outbreak at breeding facility

More than 70 police dogs have died, or been put down, following an outbreak of a deadly virus that could leave K9 units across SA crippled for years.



The national police hub for dog training and breeding, based in Roodeplaat, Pretoria, is under the spotlight after the parvovirus outbreak, which was first reported to the national SPCA in early September...

