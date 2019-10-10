Park Drive resident filmed killing peacock with a spade

PREMIUM

A resident in the upmarket Fernkloof apartment block in Port Elizabeth's Park Drive faces animal cruelty charges after he was filmed killing a peacock with a spade this week.



The video — which HeraldLIVE has seen but has decided not to post due to its graphic nature — shows John Oosthuizen, 63, hitting the peacock repeatedly with the spade and then finally, ignoring shocked and protesting onlookers, placing the sharp edge against the prone bird's neck and pressing down with his foot until he decapitates it. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.