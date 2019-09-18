Man killed in mob justice attack

A man who allegedly tried to rape an 11-year-old girl was killed after being torched and assaulted by an angry mob.

This marks the 15th mob justice attack in Nelson Mandela Bay attack since late July.

Melisizwe Mejile, 28, who lives in Motherwell, was killed by an angry mob after allegedly trying to rape a minor.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at midday on Tuesday at the Mandela Village in the informal area of Ikamvelihle in Motherwell.

“The police were alerted to a mob justice at the village.

“On arrival, the deceased was found lying near the road and covered with a red curtain. He was naked and had been assaulted with rocks and sticks.

“The deceased appears to also have been torched during the incident,” he said.

Beetge said the girl was interviewed by police where she claimed Mejile had tried to rape her.

Beetge said a case of sexual assault was opened.

Last week, two men were were set alight in Nkabalaza Street, Kwazakhele.

On September 9, another unidentified man was burnt to death in the Nkandla informal settlement, on the outskirts of KwaDwesi, at about 1am.

Beetge said they were aware of rumours of the man being involved with a recent rape.

On September 14, the body of Lonwabo Magalela, 31, was found in Gcina street in Zinyoka, Govan Mbeki, at 7:20am.

Beetge said a person called police to inform them of the body lying in the road.

In August, several residents told The Herald the reason for the spike in mob attacks was a breakdown of trust between police and the community.

The main issues raised by residents include suspects being arrested and then released by the courts, suspects returning to crime scenes and a lack of communication from police about progress in ongoing cases.