Another two killed in latest mob justice attack

Two more people have been killed in another mob justice attack in the Bay.

This brings the death toll linked to this kind of attack to 11 over the past five weeks.

The incident saw two people stoned and burnt to death after being necklaced with tyres.

The attack happened at about 11am in Vusimusi Street, Zwide, in front of the Zwide Cemetery on Wednesday.

This comes only days after police managed to rescue a man from an angry mob in Ndlulamthi Street, Motherwell.