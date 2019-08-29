Another two killed in latest mob justice attack
Death toll now at 11 in the past five weeks
Two more people have been killed in another mob justice attack in the Bay.
This brings the death toll linked to this kind of attack to 11 over the past five weeks.
The incident saw two people stoned and burnt to death after being necklaced with tyres.
The attack happened at about 11am in Vusimusi Street, Zwide, in front of the Zwide Cemetery on Wednesday.
This comes only days after police managed to rescue a man from an angry mob in Ndlulamthi Street, Motherwell.
The man survived and was arrested for burglary and admitted to hospital.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said details on what exactly happened remain unclear as residents have declined to talk.
“At this stage detectives are still investigating. It is unclear what triggered this and who the two men are,” he said.
Beetge said that the discovery was made after a tip off about an attack happening in the street.
“Police arrived and found two charred bodies in the road. There were no people near the body and it appeared the crowd had already dispersed. Attempts to get answers from residents on what had transpired failed,” he said.
Stones littered the street around the bodies while one victim had a burning tyre around his neck and other a smouldering tyre on top of him.
Last week, several residents told The Herald that the reason for the spike in mob attacks was due to a breakdown of trust between police and the community.
Police, however, say that they are attempting to address the gap by explaining the justice system process to residents.
The main issues raised by residents include suspects being arrested and then released by the courts, arrogant suspects returning to crime scenes and a lack of communication by police into current cases.
Beetge however warned that residents participating in such attacks would be arrested.
Since July 29, a total of 10 people have been killed with another surviving. In all the cases, residents accused the victims of being involved with crime in the area.