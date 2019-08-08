Another suspected mob killing in Nelson Mandela Bay

Another person has died in a suspected mob justice incident, the third of its kind this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetle said a man’s body was found dumped along the R75 near KwaDwesi on Wednesday afternoon after police received a tip-off.

He has since been identified as Olwethu “Msawawa” Tebekana, 25, of Izinyoka near KwaDwesi.

“The man had been several assaulted and had wounds on the head as well as a broken arm and leg,” Beetle said.

“It is suspected that he was assaulted at another location and then dumped on the side of the road. There were no visible signs that the attack took place there. The only sign that was noticed are the drag marks near to the body.”

Beetge said it was suspected Tebekana was a victim of a vigilante attack.

“The reasons as to why he was killed and where the incident occurred remains unknown,” he said.