Rise in vigilantism blamed on justice system failures
Communities say they have had enough of crime – but police warn of personal agendas
With the scars of eight violent mob-justice attacks still lingering in Nelson Mandela Bay, a failing justice system has been squarely blamed for the spate of killings.
The men were all lynched by angry residents who, in separate incidents, took the law into their own hands, amid allegations ranging from rape to armed robbery...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.