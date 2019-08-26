Rise in vigilantism blamed on justice system failures

Communities say they have had enough of crime – but police warn of personal agendas

With the scars of eight violent mob-justice attacks still lingering in Nelson Mandela Bay, a failing justice system has been squarely blamed for the spate of killings.



The men were all lynched by angry residents who, in separate incidents, took the law into their own hands, amid allegations ranging from rape to armed robbery...

