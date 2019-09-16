Two more killed in mob justice attacks

Two more people have been killed in mob justice attacks in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing the death toll to 14 since late July.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said two men were set alight in Nkabalaza Street, Kwazakhele, in the latest attack on Friday at midday.

"The two men were found dead in the street after a phone call to police," Beetge said.

"They had been assaulted, doused with petrol and set alight. The men had tyres around their bodies."

He said witnesses claim that a mob had chased down, caught and killed the men.

"The only thing we know for sure is that the victims were male. No one saw much more than the two men killed by a group whose faces were covered," he said.

"Motive is unknown at this stage as the residents claim they do not know the mob or the identities of the two deceased."

On September 9, another unknown man was burnt to death in the Nkandla informal settlement, on the outskirts of KwaDwesi, at about 1am.

Beetge said details were unclear as police responded to a call from residents and found the smouldering body.

The man was dead when the police arrived.

Beetge said they were aware of rumours of the man being involved with a recent rape.

"It is very difficult to verify as there are no open cases and we do not know the suspects identity. We are still investigating this," he said.

On September 14, the body of Lonwabo Magalela, 31, was found in Gcina street in Zinyoka, Govan Mbeki, at 7:20am.

Beetge said a person called police to inform them of the body lying in the road.

"On arrival, there were no people in sight but the cause of death is consistent with a mob-related attacked.

"He was stabbed multiple times and rocks were found scattered near the body suggesting he had been stoned.

"One large rock was found near his head,” he said.

In August, several residents told The Herald the reason for the spike in mob attacks was a breakdown of trust between police and the community.

The main issues raised by residents include suspects being arrested and then released by the courts, suspects returning to crime scenes and a lack of communication from police about progress in ongoing cases.

Police, however, say they are attempting to address the issue by explaining the justice system processes to residents.

Residents participating in such attacks would be arrested, Beetge warned.