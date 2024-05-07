Harsh reality for thousands of Eastern Cape dropouts
Bay residents bemoan their situation after making ‘difficult decisions’
Various factors have resulted in more than 57,000 “possible dropouts” over the course of a year in the Eastern Cape schooling system — a sobering figure that has come to light as pupils across the province prepare for their mid-year examinations.
Many of those who have fallen through the cracks spend their days trying to scrape together a living, with bleak prospects of success for the future...
