Mob attack death toll rises

Two more people have been killed in another mob justice attack in the Bay.

This brings the death toll linked to this kind of attack to 10 over the past five weeks.

The incident saw two people stoned and burnt to death after being necklaced with tyres.

The attack happened at about 11am on Wednesday in Vusimusi Street, Zwide, in front of the Zwide Cemetery.

It comes only days after police managed to rescue a man from an angry mob in Ndlulamthi Street, Motherwell.

The man survived, and was arrested for burglary and admitted to hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said details of Wednesday’s incident remained unclear as residents declined to talk.

“At this stage detectives are still investigating,” he said.

“It is unclear what triggered this and who the two men are.”

Beetge said the discovery was made after a tip-off about an attack happening in the street.

“Police arrived and found two charred bodies in the road.

“There were no people near the bodies and it appeared the crowd had already dispersed.

“Attempts to get answers from residents on what had transpired failed,” he said.

Stones littered the street around the bodies, while one victim had a burning tyre around his neck and the other had a smouldering tyre on top of him.

Last week, several residents told The Herald the reason for the spike in mob attacks was a breakdown of trust between police and the community.

Police, however, say they are attempting to address the gap by explaining the justice system process to residents.

The main issues raised by residents include suspects being arrested and then released by the courts, arrogant suspects returning to crime scenes and a lack of communication from police about progress in ongoing cases.

Residents participating in such attacks would be arrested, Beetge warned.