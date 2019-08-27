Police rescue man from angry mob

A 20-year-old suspected burglar was rescued by police after an angry mob attacked him in Motherwell on Monday morning.

This marks the ninth mob justice attack in the Bay since the end of July and the only incident in which the victim has survived.

The attack, which occurred at about 10:30am, led to police firing two warning shots in an attempt to wrestle the man away from a mob who wanted to kill him.

The man has since been arrested for a burglary which happened at the weekend.

Two policemen managed to escape with cuts and bruises after residents turned on them while attempting to kill the man.

The man, who is in a serious condition in hospital, is not being named for his safety.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police responded to calls for help from a witness in Ndlulamthi Street, Motherwell.