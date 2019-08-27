Police rescue man from angry mob
A 20-year-old suspected burglar was rescued by police after an angry mob attacked him in Motherwell on Monday morning.
This marks the ninth mob justice attack in the Bay since the end of July and the only incident in which the victim has survived.
The attack, which occurred at about 10:30am, led to police firing two warning shots in an attempt to wrestle the man away from a mob who wanted to kill him.
The man has since been arrested for a burglary which happened at the weekend.
Two policemen managed to escape with cuts and bruises after residents turned on them while attempting to kill the man.
The man, who is in a serious condition in hospital, is not being named for his safety.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police responded to calls for help from a witness in Ndlulamthi Street, Motherwell.
“A nearby vehicle responded and on arrival was surrounded by about 150 people," Beetge said.
"Police attempted to calm the crowd but the group continued to assault the suspect by hitting him with sticks and knobkerries, while some were throwing stones.
"The officers fired two warning shots and managed to get to the suspect and pull him into the police van. The warning shots appeared not to stopped the mob.
"By that stage, backup had arrived and the police managed to take the suspect to the police station, where he was transported to hospital.
"The incident stems from a burglary in Qwarha Street, Motherwell at about 2:30am on Sunday morning. Items were allegedly stolen from a house that was undergoing renovation.
"The owner woke and spotted two suspects fleeing and recognised the one suspect. It turns out he knows the mother of the suspect.
“On hearing [later that day] that the son was being sought by the community, the suspect's mother went to the house and returned the stolen items in a bid to stop the community looking for him.
"By this stage the police were searching for him and case had been opened. A second suspect is also involved and it appears he has since gone into hiding.”
Beetge said the man is under police guard at a Port Elizabeth hospital.
In an interview with several residents last week, the reason given for the spike in mob attacks was due to a breakdown of trust between police and the community.
Police, however, say that they are attempting to mend the gap by explaining the justice system process to residents.
The main issues raised by residents include suspects being arrested and then released by the courts, arrogant suspects returning to crime scenes and a lack of communication by police into current cases.
The man will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court once being discharged from the hospital.