The Makhanda community is battling to process a horrific accident that claimed the lives of six people at the weekend.
A minibus taxi plunged into a house in “O” Street on Saturday night after its brakes reportedly failed.
The taxi driver, four passengers, including a municipal employee, as well as a teenage boy who was hit by the taxi while walking on the pavement, were all declared dead at the scene.
Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara offered the municipality’s condolences to the bereaved families.
“A minibus taxi plunged into a house in O Street, killing six people and damaging a property.
“The taxi was travelling down M Street when it crashed into the house after its brakes failed,” Vara said.
“The driver of the taxi, four passengers, including a municipal employee, and a teenage boy, who was hit by the taxi while walking on the pavement, were all declared dead at the scene.
“Immediately after hearing of the accident, Makana councillors led by the speaker of council, Mabhuti Matyumza, rushed to the scene, where a shocked crowd had gathered.”
Vara pleaded with people not to share a video showing the crash scene which has been circulating on social media.
“I would like to appeal to members of the public to please refrain from sharing that video and be considerate to the families who lost their loved ones in such a heartbreaking manner.
“Words can never be enough to fully express the sense of loss caused by the death of so many people so unexpectedly.
“To the families, please know that you are not alone during this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult period.”
HeraldLIVE
Makhanda residents in shock after deadly accident
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The Makhanda community is battling to process a horrific accident that claimed the lives of six people at the weekend.
A minibus taxi plunged into a house in “O” Street on Saturday night after its brakes reportedly failed.
The taxi driver, four passengers, including a municipal employee, as well as a teenage boy who was hit by the taxi while walking on the pavement, were all declared dead at the scene.
Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara offered the municipality’s condolences to the bereaved families.
“A minibus taxi plunged into a house in O Street, killing six people and damaging a property.
“The taxi was travelling down M Street when it crashed into the house after its brakes failed,” Vara said.
“The driver of the taxi, four passengers, including a municipal employee, and a teenage boy, who was hit by the taxi while walking on the pavement, were all declared dead at the scene.
“Immediately after hearing of the accident, Makana councillors led by the speaker of council, Mabhuti Matyumza, rushed to the scene, where a shocked crowd had gathered.”
Vara pleaded with people not to share a video showing the crash scene which has been circulating on social media.
“I would like to appeal to members of the public to please refrain from sharing that video and be considerate to the families who lost their loved ones in such a heartbreaking manner.
“Words can never be enough to fully express the sense of loss caused by the death of so many people so unexpectedly.
“To the families, please know that you are not alone during this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult period.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News