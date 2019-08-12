Yet another man killed at home in suspected hit

Another Port Elizabeth man has been gunned down in a suspected hit murder.

The spate of hit murders and recent mob-justice killings has led to police look into whether the incidents are linked.

The latest murder saw Sonwabo Matiwana, 35, shot multiple times inside his Nomadukudwane Street home in Walmer township.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 1.20am on Friday.

“The deceased was sleeping and woke to someone banging on the front door.

“He got up to investigate and opened the door,” she said.

“According to witnesses, a brief discussion was heard, followed by a series of gunshots.”

Janse van Rensburg said the other occupants of the house ran into one room and hid.

“Once it was quiet they fled from the house and managed to call for help,” she said.

“The injured man died on the scene.”

Janse van Rensburg said the motive was unknown.

“At this stage it appears to be a targeted killing.

“However, all aspects are being investigated,” she said.

Asked if Matiwana was a state witness or linked to any pending cases, Janse van Rensburg said this possibility was still being investigated.

By early Friday morning, the Hawks had taken over the docket without giving reasons.

Since Friday July 26, four people have died in suspected hit killings in the city.

Following the hit murders, a series of mob-justice killings ensued.

Last week, six people were killed in vigilante-style attacks.

The latest victim, Mmeli Kenke, 28, was found dead in Siyongwana Street, Zwide, at 10pm on Friday.

In most cases the deceased were assaulted and their bodies burnt with their hands bound together.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a task team had been set up to look at the motive for the mob-related attacks.

“There were allegations that one of the hit murders was linked to a few of the mob-justice attacks,” he said.

“At this stage it is just rumour and unconfirmed, but we are looking into whether there is a link between some of these murders and the mobjustice attacks.”

Beetge said the task team was following up leads but declined to release information.