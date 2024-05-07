News

WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death toll rises

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2024
Two sniffer dogs and 111 emergency services personnel worked on site through the night.
Image: George municipality

Emergency teams worked through the night to extricate construction workers from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building in George on the Garden Route.

At 5.15am on Tuesday, the George municipality confirmed four people were declared deceased and 24 workers were found and are being treated, leaving 51 unaccounted for.

The building at 75 Victoria Street collapsed soon after 2pm on Monday.

"Three teams of rescue personnel are working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building," the municipality said.

The disaster saw the deployment of 111 emergency and disaster personnel working on site through the night. Two sniffer dogs were brought in and relief emergency personnel were expected to arrive by midnight from the City of Cape Town and Breede Valley municipality.

More than 100 family and friends of the construction workers gathered at the main municipal building, where social workers were on hand.

Municipal manager Michele Gratz shared appreciation for the assistance with the rescue operation.

"We thank everyone who has volunteered of their time or provided sustenance to the rescue personnel. We continue to keep the families, friends and colleagues of those involved in this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers."

An image of the development that was under construction, being marketed in the R1.7m to R1.9m bracket for two-bedroom apartments. Source: Neovictoria.co.za

The site after the building collapse.
The site after the building collapse.
Image: George Municipality

