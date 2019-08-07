Two killed in 24 hours in mob justice attacks in Bay

Two more people have been killed in separate mob justice attacks over the past 24 hours.

This marks the fifth mob justice killing in the Bay since last week with the partly naked body of a man found lying in Sakuba Street, Zwide, at about 5am on Wednesday.

Both of the victims' identities are unknown and they are estimated to be about 30 years of age.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police arrived at the scene and found the body in the street.

“He was severely beaten with rope tied around his neck and his feet and hands were bound with wire. It looks like he was also dragged down the road. Medics arrived when he was already in a critical condition.

"He died a short while later in the hospital,” Beetge said. “From what we can tell, he was severely beaten with various objects, such as rocks and sticks."

This comes after another body was found burnt in a storm water drain in Ndlovu Street, Motherwell, at about 9.30am on Tuesday.

“The man was burnt and his hands tied behind his back. It remains unknown whether he was killed in the drain or if he was placed in there afterwards.

"He was also severely assaulted.”

Beetge said allegations that the men were involved with crime were under investigation.

“At this stage, we will only know more once they have been identified,” he said.

“We are aware of rumours that the men were involved in crime activities and these are also being looked into.”

On Tuesday night, police arrested four men and a woman who were allegedly involved in a mob justice last week.

Last week, three people were killed in similar separate incidents in Kwazakhele.

The five were arrested for the murder of Sinethemba Gwatya, 23, who was stoned and torched in the township's Stofile Street at around midday last Monday.

Beetge said police then arrested the five after an in-depth investigation on last Tuesday evening.

Angry residents went to New Brighton police station demanding their release, but by midday, the crowd had dispersed.

All the killings happened within a 1km radius and involve the men being stoned and torched.

Sipho Ngcoza, 26, was stoned and torched in Nkata Street, Kwazakhele at about 1am last Thursday.

Mandla Charles Hashe, 29, was killed by a group at the corner of Mbilini and Sidindi streets last Tuesday morning.

Beetge said that detectives were still following up leads to see if Gwatya's murder is linked to the other murders.

The five, aged between 32 and 47 years, will appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Thursday.