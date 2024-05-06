Bloemendal dad’s worst fears confirmed as gunshots ring out
Awoken by a barrage of gunshots, a Bloemendal father’s heart sank as he sensed that his eldest son might have been shot.
Rushing to the source of the gunfire, his worst fears were confirmed as he stumbled upon his 26-year-old son lying in a pool of blood, lifeless...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.