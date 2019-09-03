Cop dog Max assists in arrest of three hijackers

Three men were arrested after allegedly using a toy gun to hijack a car in Kwadwesi on Monday night.

One of the suspects was tackled and bitten by police dog Max after jumping out of the moving car in an attempt to escape.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrest came after a 36-year-old man driving a VW Golf was hijacked in Mzwandile Street, Kwadwesi, at about 7.20pm.

“Two suspects jumped in front of his vehicle in the road and forced the driver to stop. They then got into the vehicle and held him at gunpoint, forcing him to drive to a nearby gravel road where they ordered him to stop and get out of the vehicle.”

Naidu said the owner of the vehicle managed to run away and get help while the hijackers sped off.

“Police were alerted and spotted the vehicle in William Slammert Drive, Bethelsdorp. Attempts to pull the vehicle off the road failed, resulting in a brief car chase,” she said.

“During the chase, one of the passengers opened a door and jumped out. The vehicle was forced to stop after police members parked in front of it.”

Naidu said members of the K9 unit then chased after the fleeing suspect.

"Max [the police dog] was released and tackled the suspect to the ground. During the chase, police saw the suspect throwing a firearm to the ground,” she said.

According to Naidu, the other two suspects were arrested inside the car.

The gun was later found to be a toy firearm.

All three men - aged 19, 24 and 28 - were detained on charges, including hijacking and possession of a stolen car.

They will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.