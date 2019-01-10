PE gang clampdown operations in full swing
119 people have been arrested for gang related crimes since December 3, say police
More than a hundred people have been arrested and half a million rand worth of drugs confiscated during a series of gang clamp down operations in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.
