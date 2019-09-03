NMB Giants add more versatility to Mzansi Super League T20 squad

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants bulked up their squad with three new international players in the Mzansi Super League T20 2.0 draft held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.



The Giants retained the services of seven players in Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Heino Kuhn and Marco Marais from last season...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.