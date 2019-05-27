Police dog catches three men dismantling conductor in PE substation

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the tip-off came from the municipality when it noticed a spike in electricity surges on the power gird.

“The municipal officials contacted the K9 unit and [asked] them to investigate as they suspected someone was tampering with the infrastructure,” she said.

“They arrived at the power station and found a hole in the perimeter fence. Sergeant Adriaan Oosthuizen and his dog Max went into the premises when they noticed the lock to the front door of the power station building was cut.”

Janse van Rensburg said Oosthuizen and Max were later joined by Flying Squad members to search for the men in the power station.