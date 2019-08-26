PE K9-unit nab six alleged thieves at the weekend

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the vehicle was found abandoned shortly before 5am on Sunday on the grass verge near the Stanford Road on-ramp.

“The K9 unit members were driving past when they spotted the car. They stopped to assist when they saw that the front passenger side window was shattered.

“As they approached the vehicle, a man started to run across the grass field towards Livingstone Hospital.

“Police gave chase but the suspected failed to stop despite several warnings. Max was released and tackled the 33-year-old man,” she said.

“On inspection of the vehicle is was found that the suspect had removed the vehicle grill and was trying to remove the car battery.”

Naidu said detectives were still trying to locate the owner.

“No valuables were found inside the vehicle and it is unclear how the vehicle ended up alongside the N2.

“Leads are being followed up by detectives but the car is fitted with Gauteng license plates and is not yet reported stolen,” she said.

The arrest comes only five hours after Max tackled another suspect who had broken into a cellphone tower in McHardy Street, Kensington, shortly before midnight on Sunday.

“Police responded to a tip-off about suspects breaking into a secure site housing cellphone tower equipment. They arrived and found that the thieves had broken through the palisade fencing surrounding the tower,” she said.

“As police arrived, an unknown number of suspects scattered in different directions.

“Max was released and managed to nab one of the suspects, a 21-year-old, who was trying to run across a nearby school field,” she said.