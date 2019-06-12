Barking police dog Max stops five thieves in their tracks

Five people, including two minors, were arrested after a Port Elizabeth police dog stopped them in their tracks while they were allegedly stripping parts off a stolen car.

The five were arrested on Wednesday morning after a tip-off that a group was stealing parts off a burnt-out Honda Ballade parked in the bushes next to Van Duuren Street in Gelvandale.

The suspects, aged between 15 and 21, stopped in their tracks after K9 unit member Sgt Adriaan Oosthuizen and his dog, Max, a three-year-old German shepherd, warned them to surrender.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Oosthuizen, Max and Const Anrich Nel arrived on the scene and began walking through the bushes looking for the car.

“As they approached the car, the five suspects started running away. A brief chase on foot ensued and Oosthuizen shouted that Max would be released,” she said.

“The suspects stopped instantly when Max started to bark. All five were arrested on the scene.”