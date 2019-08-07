Port Elizabeth police dog Max nabs two cable theft suspects - again

Two cable theft suspects were caught while allegedly trying to outrun a police dog who chased after them during an operation in Bethesldorp on Tuesday afternoon.

The operation was sparked following reports from the municipal security services of cable and infrastructure theft in the area over the past two weeks.

According to police, damage to the tune of R300,000 was incurred at the electricity infrastructure in the bushes near Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police airwing and K9 units had been mobilised as part of an operation to net the suspects.

“The helicopter was in the air when they spotted the two suspects digging a trench and pulling the cable. The suspects then fled and hid between the bushes surrounding the area,” she said.