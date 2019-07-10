Two teenagers torched in mob justice

Two teenagers have died after being necklaced by angry residents in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday evening.

The charred remains were found in William Slammert Drive, Bethelsdorp, at about 5:30pm.

The two deceased have since been identified as Dean Baartman, 15, and Alberto Jacobs, 16.

According to officials, residents believe the teenagers were involved in a spate of robberies in the area.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they were alerted to the vigilante justice attack by residents.

“When police arrived the teenagers were alerted deceased. Attempts to get information from bystanders failed and no one can clarify what exactly occurred,” she said.

Asked if the children were involved with robberies, Janse van Rensburg said they were aware of the rumour but detectives were still looking into it.

Janse van Rensburg warned those involved that they would face the full might of the law.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.