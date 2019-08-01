Three killed in mob justice attacks this week

Three people have been killed in separate mob justice related incidents in the Kwazakhele area since Monday.

All the killings happened within a 1km radius and involve the men being stoned and torched.

In the latest incident, Sipho Ngcoza, 26, was stoned and torched at about 1am Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police received a call about a mob justice incident taking place in Nkata Street, Kwazakhele.

“Police responded to the call and when they arrived on the scene they found the deceased lying in the street.

"About 70 people were standing around, however, everyone claimed to not know what happened,” he said.

“There were several rocks lying close to the body and he had two tyres around his body.”

Beetge said that no one could provide details on why he was attacked.

“Residents claim to not know what happened.”

This comes after Mandla Charles Hashe, 29, was killed by a group at the corners of Mbilini Street and Sidindi Street on Tuesday morning.

Beetge said that the incident happened at about 10am.

"The residents attempted to block the police members from approaching the deceased, but police managed to break through the crowd and secure the crime scene. Nobody at the scene was willing to say who killed him,” he said.

This comes after Sinethemba Gwatya, 23, was stoned and torched in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele at around midday on Monday.

“The victim was found with head and body injuries and his body was burnt using tyres by his attackers,” Beetge said.

Asked if the incidents were linked, Beetge said that it was unclear.

“At this stage it is being investigated. It appears that there is some link as the proximity in which the attacks occurred are within a kilometre. In some of the cases there are allegations that they were criminals operating in the area,” he said.

“There is no evidence at this stage to substantiate these claims.”

Beetge highlighted the murder of Mava Fundakubi, 52, in January who was wrongly accused of raping a seven-year-old girl before being viciously beaten to death.

A medical examination and tests revealed that the child had not been raped and interviews with her had also provided no evidence of any molestation, police said.

Fundakubi was innocent and the girl’s father was arrested for the murder amid allegations that he spearheaded the attack which killed him.

“The January killing of an innocent man is testament that residents need to let the police do their job. We cannot allow the law to be taken into the hands of residents,” Beetge said.

Motherwell Cluster Commander Major General Dawie Rabie said that a team of detectives had been tasked to look into the cases.

“We will not tolerate this and call for calm within the communities. Residents must realise that they are committing a crime and will be jailed for killing someone,” he stressed.

Three cases of murder are under investigation by Kwazakhele detectives.