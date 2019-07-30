Port Elizabeth man torched in mob justice attack

The charred remains of a 23-year-old man were found in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele, after he was necklaced during a suspected mob justice attack.

Sinethemba Gwatya, 23, was stoned and torched at around midday on Monday.

He was found with several burning tyres stacked on top of him and rocks were lying near his body.

A melted toy gun was also found lying near his body.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said residents were standing around when police arrived.

“When police were alerted, the attack had already taken place. I can confirm that a melted toy gun was found next to the body,” he said.

“Residents standing around maintain that they did not witness the attack. At the same time, residents claim that the deceased (Gwatya) was robbing people in the area.”

Beetge said detectives were still investigating the claims that Gwatya was connected to any crimes in the area.

“We are not sure about the allegations but are looking into them as part of the probe,” he said.

Beetge warned that residents would be arrested for murder if caught taking the law into their own hands.

A case of murder is under investigation.