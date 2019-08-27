PE police station detectives' offices burgled

Two detectives' laptops were stolen during a break-in at the Mount Road Police Station.

Police are conducting an audit of the dockets that were inside the two offices broken into, to determine if any current investigation dockets were stolen.

The burglary happened at the detective office branch on the sixth floor of the eight storey police station in Glendinningvale.

Top brass remain tight-lipped about the burglary, saying that it is unclear whether the incident was aimed to gather specific information or if it was just a random burglary.

The police station has a 24-hour Community Service Centre – situated at the front of the police station – as well as barracks.