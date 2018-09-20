Port Elizabeth Hawks burgled - heater stolen

A thief came in from the cold when breaking into a Hawks office on an icy Wednesday night, only to hot-foot it out of the place with just an electric heater.

The burglary at one of the Port Elizabeth Hawks organised crime offices in Newton Park was discovered at about 7.30am on Thursday when police arrived for work.

The Hawks organised crime division work out of several houses in King Edward and Shirley streets in Newton Park.

“The offices were locked up at 4pm on Wednesday and when the warrant officer arrived at work in the morning, he found his office had been broken into,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

According to officials, the office window had a hole cut into it.

“It is suspected the hole was cut into the glass and then the culprit opened the window. Access was gained into the office and the only thing found to be missing was an electric heater.”

Naidu said it was not known whether more than one burglar was involved. “The culprit did not, however, manage to get into any other offices,” she said.

Asked how entry was gained to the property, Naidu said it appeared the perimeter fence was scaled.

"It appears nothing of significant value was taken. None of the case dockets or any other investigation-related things were touched.”

A case of burglary is under investigation by Mount Road police station detectives.