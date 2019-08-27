Kent could be crucial for Faf du Plessis' white-ball future

Not a lot would seem to ride on Faf du Plessis playing for Kent in what’s left of the men’s county T20 competition.

But he could have a point to prove about his white-ball future in the awkward lull between South Africa’s disappointing 2019 Cricket World Cup and the hope for improvement offered by next year’s T20 equivalent.

Du Plessis has signed to play in Kent’s last two group games‚ against Gloucestershire in Canterbury on Thursday against Essex at Chelmsford the next day.

He replaces Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi‚ who is required for international duty in a T20 triangular involving Zimbabwe in Bangladesh next month.

Du Plessis will stay on if the county make it to the knockout rounds‚ which start next Wednesday with the first quarter-final and end in the final at Edgbaston on September 21.

Kent are currently third in their group‚ and so locked and loaded for the play-offs.

But they have suffered three losses and two washouts in their last five games.