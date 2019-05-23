Would-be burglar caught red handed inside EC police station

Storms River police arrested a would-be burglar after he broke into their police station during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 32-year-old man was nabbed shortly before 1am after he was caught red handed inside the police station administration offices.

“A member working at the Community Service Centre spotted someone on the CCTV monitor scaling a boundary fence at the back of the police station and immediately summoned other colleagues for assistance.

"It is alleged that a suspect forced open a window and entered one of the offices in the administration block,” he said.

“The suspect was then arrested inside the office while busy disconnecting a computer. Police also recovered two memory sticks inside his pocket.”

Nkohli said a preliminary investigation revealed that the memory sticks belong to a police official who works at the police station.

Nkohli said it was unclear if the suspect was looking to steal police dockets that are being investigated.

He said the suspect has three previous housebreaking and theft convictions.

The man is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of housebreaking and theft.