Canine cop makes 'tail-wagging good' arrest

A veteran Port Elizabeth police dog tracked down hijackers on the run after they hijacked a school minibus in Motherwell on Tuesday morning.

The arrest stems from the hijacking of an empty school minibus in Busiwe Street, Motherwell, at about 5.30am.

At the time of the hijacking, only the 34-year-old driver was inside the vehicle as he was still en route to collect school children in the area.

Seven-year-old German shepherd Jack had managed to catch three of the four suspects within two hours after the hijacking.

Jack is a veteran patrol and explosive detection dog who has been at the Port Elizabeth K9 unit for about six years.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the school bus driver was reversing out of his driveway when three men rushed up to the vehicle. They held him and gun point and threw him out of the vehicle before speeding off.