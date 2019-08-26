Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson involved in car accident

Gavin Watson, the CEO of facilities company Bosasa was reportedly involved in a car accident in the early hours of Monday.

The accident happened around the OR Tambo International airport.

Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane said:

“Yes I can confirm the accident but I do not have further information. I cannot say for certain that he has died as I am only heading to the accident scene now,” said Leshabane.

“I am going to the scene and I have another team heading to the mortuary. I am stuck in the Gilloolys traffic.”

This is a developing story.