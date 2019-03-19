Man murdered for allegedly wearing stolen jacket

A Port Elizabeth man was beaten to death in Kwazakhele after a group of angry residents claim that he was wearing a stolen jacket.

Lulama Jack, 34, was assaulted in Meke Street on Monday but later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said details were unclear as no witnesses had been found so far.

“Police were only alerted by the hospital when he died. After a preliminary investigation, we found that he had been badly assaulted after a group of residents alleged that he [Jack] was wearing a stolen a jacket. It is unclear how many people were involved or if that is in fact even the truth,” he said.

“After being assaulted, the man stumbled to his house in the same street. He had head wounds and a broken arm.”

Beetge said relatives then took him to the hospital.

Beetge urged residents with information about the attack to come forward.

A case of murder is under investigation.