PE cop dog takes bite out of crime with several arrest in three weeks
Veteran police pooch Jack has done it again - this time nabbing two suspected burglars moments after they gained entry into TOPS at SPAR, in Kwazakhele on Sunday night.
According to police, the burglary happened shortly before 11pm at the Daku Road TOPS at SPAR.
Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said police stumbled onto the burglary while driving around the area.
Beetge said Sergeant Volente Baatjies and her dog, Jack, became suspicious when they approached the shopping centre and saw someone peeping around the corner of the building.
“As they approached the building, she then noticed that the perimeter steel palisade fencing had also been bent."
Baatjies and Jack entered the premises and approached the corner where the suspect person was seen.
"Meanwhile, Baatjies shouted at the person to come out, but the suspect started running away. Several attempts for him to stop were ignored, prompting her to release Jack. Within seconds, Jack had grabbed the fleeing suspect,” he said.
“After arresting the first suspect, the police officials went back to the store entrance where they spotted the second suspect coming out of the building. The suspect attempted to flee and also refused to stop.”
Beetge said again Jack was sent after the suspect, taking him down to the ground.
“Jack effectively caught both suspects,” he said.
Beetge said the suspects had gained entry to the store by forcing open the steel roller door using a broken pick-axe and a plank of wood.
“Due to the quick response of the members and Jack, the suspects were unable to escape with any stolen items,” he said.
Jack made headlines last week after arresting two suspected copper cable thieves who were digging up cable.
Since April 2018, almost 300m of copper cable – valued at more than R300,000 - has been stolen from the same area in the bushes near Whyteleaf and Chase streets, in Algoa Park.
Three weeks ago, Jack and Baatjies also tracked down and arrested three suspects after they hijacked a school minibus in Motherwell.
The two suspects, aged 32 and 39, linked to the TOPS at SPAR burglary, will appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Tuesday.