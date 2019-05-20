PE cop dog takes bite out of crime with several arrest in three weeks

“As they approached the building, she then noticed that the perimeter steel palisade fencing had also been bent."

Baatjies and Jack entered the premises and approached the corner where the suspect person was seen.

"Meanwhile, Baatjies shouted at the person to come out, but the suspect started running away. Several attempts for him to stop were ignored, prompting her to release Jack. Within seconds, Jack had grabbed the fleeing suspect,” he said.

“After arresting the first suspect, the police officials went back to the store entrance where they spotted the second suspect coming out of the building. The suspect attempted to flee and also refused to stop.”

Beetge said again Jack was sent after the suspect, taking him down to the ground.

“Jack effectively caught both suspects,” he said.

Beetge said the suspects had gained entry to the store by forcing open the steel roller door using a broken pick-axe and a plank of wood.

“Due to the quick response of the members and Jack, the suspects were unable to escape with any stolen items,” he said.