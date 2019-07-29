Three robberies in Port Elizabeth in 10 hours

Three robberies occurred in Port Elizabeth within 10 hours.

Two of the robberies occurred on Monday morning and the other on Sunday night.

In the latest incident, a suspect robbed the Punctual Café in Govan Mbeki in Central shortly after 4am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said a worker was in the back of the shop when a man gained access to the store.

“The worker ran to approach the suspect. He was threatened and hit with a chair. The suspect managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register,” he said.

In another robbery at about 3am, a 29-year-old man was attacked inside his home in Sewende Laan, Bethelsdorp.

“The man woke to the front door being kicked open. He attempted to escape by climbing through a window, however, one of the suspects was waiting outside.

"The man was threatened and forced back into the house,” Labans said.

“The two suspects threatened to shoot him but a firearm was not seen.”

A television, cellphone and other valuables were taken from the house.

In a separate robbery, Domino's Pizza in Cape Road, Newton Park, was robbed by two suspects at about 7pm on Sunday.

“Two men entered the store and held the teller as well as three others at gunpoint. They demanded the cash register to be opened and stole money from the till,” Labans said.

“The staff were ushered to the back of the store during the robbery. The men fled out of the store with an undisclosed of money.”

None of the robberies are believed to be linked.

“At this stage all the robberies are under investigation by the respective police station detectives,” Labans said.

Two cases of business robbery and one of house robbery are being investigated.