Forwards drive EP Elephants to victory in George

A fearless display by EP’s physical forwards pack paved the way for a hard-fought 27-21 Currie Cup First Division win over the SWD Eagles in George, Elephants coach Chumani Booi said.



Needing a victory to stay in the race for a playoff berth, EP’s Elephants rose to the occasion to secure their third win of the season at Outeniqua Park...

