Sixteen arrested for violent crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay

Intensive operations by the Port Elizabeth's anti-gang Unit over the weekend saw 16 suspects arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay within 48 hours.

According to the police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the suspects were arrested for serious crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, house robbery, housebreaking, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault on police and malicious damage to property.

"The Metro police focused on illegal drugs and firearms in the Motherwell, Uitenhage, Humansdorp and Mount Road clusters, and drug-related arrests were effected in Kamesh, Zwide, Humansdorp, and the northern areas," Naidu said.

Naidu added that drugs such as dagga, mandrax, and tik were seized.

"A 9mm pistol, ammunition and a gas gun were also seized, nine illegal immigrants were also arrested in the operations."

She added that a firearm out of the hands of a criminal is one less crime committed.

"During the early hours of Saturday morning, at about 03:15am, AGU members followed up on information received about a firearm at a house in Kawa Street, in Zwide,"

"On arrival at the house, members spotted a group of males sitting around a fire. As they approached, one male got up and ran. Police ran after him and when they were at the back of a house, the suspect, aged 32 years old, pointed a firearm at the police officer," she added.

She added that the officer fired one shot, injuring him in his abdomen.

"He was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and pointing of a firearm. He is expected to appear in court soon," she said.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has warned criminals operating in the metro that "there is no place for them to conduct their illegal criminal activities".

"We are squeezing their spaces and the results are evident that we are serious in cleaning up these areas. We will continue to break the backbone of the gang environment until all people in these areas are and feel safe," Ntshinga concluded.