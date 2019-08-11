Three Port Elizabeth businesses robbed in two days

Pick n Pay Liquor Store in Walker Drive, Port Elizabeth was robbed shortly before midday on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the teller and a co-worker had sold airtime to one of the suspects, who was posing as a customer.

“He left and returned to the store with another man. The two then walked around the store before approaching the counter and pointing a firearm at the two tellers.

"The two men demanded money before they ran out of the store,” she said.

“It is thought that the suspects fled in a grey Nissan NP200 bakkie with tinted windows.”

In another robbery, on Thursday, a tavern in Sulo Street, Walmer Township, was robbed by five men.

“Liquor and money were taken. Later on the same day, another business was robbed in Korsten where the suspects took money and a vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in New Brighton.”

Janse van Rensburg urged businesses to beef up their security and to take note of people wandering around their stores for extended periods without buying anything.

“In many of these robberies the modus is similar. A group enters the shop posing as customers before the robbery takes place,” she said.

“It is advisable to upgrade the security systems so that assistance can be activated. Make arrangements with the security companies to do frequent patrols during the quiet times."

The three cases of robbery are under investigation.