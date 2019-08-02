Two robberies reported in Nelson Mandela Bay since Thursday night

Two people were robbed in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay since Thursday evening.

In the latest incident, a 25-year-old woman accosted in her home in Uruguay Street, Timothy Valley, at about 1am on Friday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the woman was sleeping when three men kicked the front door open.

“They held her at gun point and stole the television and several other accessories before running off,” he said.

In another robbery, shortly before 7pm on Thursday, a 47-year-old man was accosted while standing in his garden in Carmel Street, Sherwood.

“He was standing outside when a man and woman approached him asking to talk. As he got closer to them another man approached.

“The two men then threatened him and forced him into the house,” Labans said.

“They claimed to have firearms and kept their hands in their pockets. The suspects stole two cellphones in the house and fled.”

Labans said that in both incidents no one was injured.

Two cases of house robbery are under investigation.