PE cash-in-transit guard walks in on robbery

A cash-in–transit security guard walked into an armed robbery in Lewis Stores in Govan Mbeki Ave, North End, at about 10am.

The G4S guard was doing a routine cash collection when he saw the four robbers inside the store as he entered.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the men had entered the furniture store only moments prior and take 13 staff members and two customers to the back of the shop.

“They were forced to hand over their cellphones and valuables. The robbers then started taking television sets out of the store when the security guards arrived. As the guard walked into the store, he was confronted by the robbers,” he said.

“They then allegedly tried to attack him resulting in him firing a warning shot inside the store.”

Labans said the four robbers ran out of the store after the shot was fired, and fled in a bakkie parked outside.

"The staff are traumatised but no one sustained any injury.”

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.