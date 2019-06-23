Elderly couple assaulted in Lovemore Heights

An elderly couple were attacked after fighting off three suspects in a Lovemore Heights complex at the weekend.

The attack has left the couple traumatised after a fight led to them almost being smothered with a pillow.

A 78-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife, who police are not naming for their own protection, were attacked at about 2.50am on Saturday in their Fallon Court Townhouse in Edmonds Road.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said three balaclava-clad men carrying screwdrivers managed to force open a window before climbing into the house.

“The men confronted the couple in the bedroom. They were on top of them and held pillows to both their faces in an attempt to smother them. The man resisted and a struggled ensued,” he said.

“The suspects threatened to stab them with the screwdriver and kill them if they shouted. During the scuffle the elderly man was assaulted. They demanded to know where the safe was as well as money and jewellery.”

Rheeder said that once the couple agreed to stop fighting, the suspects ransacked the house.

“While they were ransacking the house, the couple managed to press the panic button triggering the alarm. At that stage the suspects grabbed a cellphone and jewellery before running away.”

Rheeder said after the alarm was raised a search of area was done but the attackers could not be found.

It is unclear how the suspects gained entry to the complex, which is surrounded by an electric fence on the perimeter wall.

Rheeder said that the couple sustained minor injuries from the attack.