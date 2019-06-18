Two bodies - one burnt - found in separate incidents in Bay

Two bodies - one burnt - were found in two separate incidents in the Bay over the last 24 hours.

The body of Xolani Mdzimbovu, 40, was found dumped in the bushes along the Old Uitenhage Road near Monument Crossing on Monday.

The discovery was made at midday on Monday when a resident spotted the body in the bushes.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the man was identified through his identity document that was found in his pocket.

“He suffered visible head injuries which is thought to be the cause of death. It is suspected that he died within the 24 hours of the body being found,” he said.

“A motive of robbery has been ruled out at this stage as the man had all his possessions and identity book on him. At this stage it appears that he was murdered somewhere else and his body then left there."

In another discovery, at about 8.30am on Tuesday, police found the partially charred remains of Bongani Gqibani, 29, who had been set alight in an open field near Mcungumabele Street, between Kwadwesi and Kleinskool.

Beetge said Gqibani’s body was still identifiable to his family who went to the scene.

“At this stage, it would appear that this was a vigilante justice attack. There are allegations that he was involved in a robbery of a person.

"This is being investigated. However information is sketchy,” he said.

“The forensic experts will canvas evidence on the scene.”

Anyone with information, is urged to contact Detective Constable Lawula Sikhumbuzo on 083-875-5088.

Two cases of murder are under investigation.