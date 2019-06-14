Man woken by robbers banging on front door

A 33-year-old Uitenhage man was robbed by six men who casually knocked on his door shortly before 1am on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the man was sleeping when the suspects started banging on the front door.

“It is alleged that the man was sleeping in his room, when six suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm and the rest with knives, knocked on the house door while calling him by name.

“The man opened the door when he was threatened and forced back into the house,” Swart said.

“The suspects demanded cash and took an undisclosed amount of money after they assaulted him.”

Swart said the robbers fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

The Uitenhage Operational Command Centre has since launched a search for the men and are following up leads.

A case of house robbery is under investigation .