Despatch spaza shop owner shot during robbery

A spaza shop owner was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in Khayamnandi, Despatch, on Monday night.

According to police, the 32-year-old year old man was shot by three suspects who were approaching the store.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened in Chief Albert Luthuli Street at about 6:30pm.

“It is alleged that the owner and his assistant were standing outside their shop when they were approached by three men.

“As they approached, the owner sensed that something was not right and as he was about to run away, one of the three men pulled out a firearm and shot him in the upper body,” she said.

The owner was left on the ground outside the shop while the three robbers forced the assistant inside.

Swart said the men took an undisclosed amount of money and groceries.

“The suspects then ran away from the scene on foot,” she said.

“The injured man was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment after the suspects fled.”

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder is under investigation.