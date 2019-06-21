Police warn Bay security companies after 11 guns stolen over 9 weeks

This comes after the police ministry stated that a draft amendment to the Private Security Industry Regulation Act (PSIRA) was released aimed at limiting the use of certain types of weapons in the industry.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the latest robbery saw an armed response guard attacked shortly before 2pm outside a spaza shop in Izinyoka near Kwadwesi.

“The armed response official was en route to an alarm that activated at a spaza shop in the Izinyoka area in Govan Mbeki Township near Kwadwesi. He arrived at the shop, which is in the informal area, and spoke to the owner. It has since emerged that the alarm was faulty,” he said.

“The armed response officer was returning to his car, parked outside the store, when he was accosted by three men.

"Two of the men held him at gunpoint and threw him to the ground while the third suspect took his firearm and other valuables.”

The firearm as well as the guards watch, cellphone and pepper spray were stolen.

Beetge said the men fled in a blue Toyota Corolla.

“It is unclear at this stage if they were waiting for him prior to his arrival or if they just saw the security vehicle parked outside and took a chance,” Beetge said.

Last week Riaan Koll, 33, was shot in the head and his firearm was taken while he was escorting a Joshua Doore furniture truck in New Brighton.

On June 8, an armed response guard was ambushed by two men outside the Cingani High School in Khabonqaba Street, Motherwell, after the alarm tripped.

In another attack two weeks ago, Gert Gouws, 47, was killed while escorting a furniture truck in Ngona Street in Zwide.

A gas pistol was stolen from him and later recovered.