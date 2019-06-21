Police warn Bay security companies after 11 guns stolen over 9 weeks
Police have cautioned security companies who have firearms to revise their protocols
Another firearm was stolen from a security guard on Thursday afternoon when he was ambushed outside a shop near Kwadwesi.
The robbery comes in the wake of the government’s proposal to limit the type of weapons that the private security industry are allowed to use.
Since the beginning of May, 11 firearms, including two rifles, have been stolen from various security guards and armed response officials in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This week, police top brass cautioned security companies to revise their operational protocols to lessen the risk of staff being robbed.
Last week, police said that gangs were targeting armed guards to get more firepower.
This comes after the police ministry stated that a draft amendment to the Private Security Industry Regulation Act (PSIRA) was released aimed at limiting the use of certain types of weapons in the industry.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the latest robbery saw an armed response guard attacked shortly before 2pm outside a spaza shop in Izinyoka near Kwadwesi.
“The armed response official was en route to an alarm that activated at a spaza shop in the Izinyoka area in Govan Mbeki Township near Kwadwesi. He arrived at the shop, which is in the informal area, and spoke to the owner. It has since emerged that the alarm was faulty,” he said.
“The armed response officer was returning to his car, parked outside the store, when he was accosted by three men.
"Two of the men held him at gunpoint and threw him to the ground while the third suspect took his firearm and other valuables.”
The firearm as well as the guards watch, cellphone and pepper spray were stolen.
Beetge said the men fled in a blue Toyota Corolla.
“It is unclear at this stage if they were waiting for him prior to his arrival or if they just saw the security vehicle parked outside and took a chance,” Beetge said.
Last week Riaan Koll, 33, was shot in the head and his firearm was taken while he was escorting a Joshua Doore furniture truck in New Brighton.
On June 8, an armed response guard was ambushed by two men outside the Cingani High School in Khabonqaba Street, Motherwell, after the alarm tripped.
In another attack two weeks ago, Gert Gouws, 47, was killed while escorting a furniture truck in Ngona Street in Zwide.
A gas pistol was stolen from him and later recovered.
The truck driver, Henry van Zyl, 51, was shot in the stomach and later died in hospital.
Earlier this month, a team of cash-in-transit security guards were robbed of a pistol and a rifle at a bar in the Coega Vulindlela Village on the outskirts of Wells Estate.
On May 28, three 9mm firearms and a LM rifle were stolen from other cash-in-transit guards when they were ambushed outside a corner shop in Bafana Street and Johnson Road in Soweto-on-Sea.
On May 13, an armed guard was robbed of his 9mm firearm outside a business in Newton Park.
On May 2, an armed response officer was robbed of his gun outside a business in Durban Road, Korsten.
PSIRA is holding nationwide consultations with companies.
Motherwell cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said that armed security companies needed to review their protocols in an attempt to lessen the risk of being robbed.
“The fact is that these firearms on the streets will be used to commit further crime and possibly even murder.
"Nine security firearms are on the streets over a four week period. Some of them LM rifles which are used in violent crimes such as cash-in-transit heists or large scale robberies,” he said.
Asked what could be done, Rabie explained a series of methods.
“There are several ways to mitigate these robberies. Do not respond to high-risk areas alone, keep your eyes open to look if you are being followed to take evasive action, partner the officials up with backup instead of working alone.
"There are several aspects that need to be looked at which could mitigate risk,” he said.
All the cases are being investigated by the Motherwell cluster serious violent crime unit.
Anyone with information on any of the cases can contact Detective Captain Jerome Mackay on 071-475-2015.