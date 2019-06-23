Cape Town storm pics: informal settlements hard hit by high winds

Electricity in Nomzamo was affected after electricity poles with transformers were uprooted by the north-westerly wind.

“Since Friday night just before 10pm we had no electricity,” said Anele Daki.

On Sunday morning, parts of Asanda Village in Nomzamo were still without power.

“The house was shaking and if I slept I knew I would be putting my life in danger,” said Moruti Masala. “I went to sleep at a friend’s place for the night and this morning [Saturday] the house was gone.”

He said that he would have to start building from scratch.