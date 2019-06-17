Students attacked during early morning robbery

Two students were attacked inside their Summerstrand commune after two robbers forced their way into the house.

The incident happened shortly before 4am while the two woman were asleep in their bedrooms in their Amery Crescent commune.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the two suspects, one armed with knife and another with a long metal object, gained entry into the house by forcing open a window.

“Once inside the house, one attacker went into a 21-year-old student's room. She woke to the noise and saw the man in the room. He threatened her and demanded a cellphone and laptop.Just before walking out of the bedroom, the suspect told her to close the door,” she said.

“He then went into the second student's bedroom and was joined by a second suspect. The 26-year-old student woke when the man forced open the bedroom door. Once inside the bedroom, a struggle ensued and the student was grazed on the head with the knife. She managed to flee the room.”

Janse van Rensburg said the two attackers chased her into an empty bedroom in the house.

“They cornered her and threatened her. The men then went back to her bedroom and stole her laptop and cellphone,” she said.

“They appeared to have escaped by opening the sliding door and scaling the perimeter wall.”Janse van Rensburg said both students, from the nearby Nelson Mandela University, were in shock following the ordeal.

“The woman who sustained a graze wound to the head was taken to hospital and discharged afterwards,” she said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.