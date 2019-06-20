Three arrested after hijacked car and bakkie recovered

Three men who allegedly robbed a spaza shop and hijacked a vehicle were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police found them hiding at a house in Motherwell.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm in Endlovini Street in NU29, Motherwell, when six men robbed the Bafana Bafana spaza shop.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the shop owner and his assistant were off-loading items from the bakkie when the six men armed with firearms and knives attacked them.

"Three men went into the shop while the other three remained outside. Two of the suspects drove off with the bakkie which was loaded with all the stock. The remaining four suspects then fled on foot between the shacks,” he said.