Elderly woman robbed at knifepoint in Lovemore Heights townhouse

An elderly Port Elizabeth woman was tied up and discovered seven hours later after a gang of robbers broke into her Lovemore Heights townhouse on Thursday morning.

The 78-year-woman, who lives by herself in the La Vista Complex in Bernard Road, was confronted by six men inside her lounge shortly after midnight.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that the men broke the back sliding door lock, entering the house at about 12.30am.

“The woman had fallen asleep while watching television. She woke up to find six men - all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas - standing in her lounge,” she said.

“The men held her at knifepoint, demanding to know where her valuables were stored."

Van Rensburg said two of the men stayed with the woman and tied her hands and feet together while the other four robbers ransacked the house.

“They stole jewellery and other items from around the house before fleeing out the same door they had gained entry through.

"The woman managed to crawl to the kitchen and saw that the time was 1.30am,” she said.

“She then crawled outside to the backyard where she started calling for help. No-one heard her until 8am when a passing gardener heard her calls and went to investigate.”

Van Rensburg said the woman was found and untied. “She did not sustain serious injury however was naturally in shock due to the incident,” she said.

The robbers gained entry to the complex by breaking part of the perimeter wall and climbing under the elective fence.A case of armed robbery is under investigation.