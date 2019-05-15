Couple robbed at New Brighton house

A couple were robbed in their New Brighton home when three men stormed the house, held them at gunpoint and demanded money.

The incident happened at 2.20am in Singapi Street when a 28-year-old man and his girlfriend were sleeping.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man woke up after hearing someone trying to force one of the flatlet's windows open.

“He turned the lights on and went to the window. By that stage the window was open and one of the three suspects pointed a firearm at him, ordering for the door to be unlocked,” he said.

“When the door was unlocked, all three suspects entered the flat and demanded that the two victims sit on the bed. Their heads were then covered with a blanket and the suspects ransacked the house.”

Beetge said the intruders stole a television, cellphones and a small amount of money.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.