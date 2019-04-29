Two killed and two injured in Sunday shootings

Two people were killed and two injured in three separate shootings in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas on Sunday.

In one incident, Keenan Visagie, 18, was shot dead while one of two accompanying 19-year-olds was injured during a suspected ambush by a rival gang.

The shooting happened at about 3:40am on Sunday.

Visagie and two others were walking through an open field in Briton Crescent, Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the three teenagers, all believed to be members of the Carlitos gang, were ambushed by three suspected rival gangsters who were hiding behind a tree.

“They started firing at them and the three men turned around and fled back across the field,” she said.

“As they ran pass a wall to escape the shooting, another two suspects appeared from behind the wall and fired at them.”

Naidu said Visagie was shot in the upper body while a 19-year-old was shot in the face.

The third victim managed to escape unscathed.

In an unrelated shooting, Kenneth Lindoor, 45, was shot dead inside the yard of his Bracken Street home in Extension 32 Bethelsdorp – about 1km from where Visagie was killed.

Naidu said that Lindoor’s shooting was not suspected to be gang related and the motive is unknown.

“He (Lindoor) was locking his gate when a Corsa vehicle stopped in front of the house.

“A person asked him if he knew someone and when he answered saying that he did not, the passenger got out and fired several shots at him,” she said.

“He sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his upper body. The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove off.

“It was later established that the Corsa was hijacked in Joe Slovo only hours prior.”

Naidu said the vehicle was later recovered, after being abandoned in Buyambo Street in Kwazakhele.

By 6:10pm on Sunday, a 38-year-old, believed to be part of the Boomshaka gang, was shot and injured while standing in a yard of a house in Chamois Street, Helenvale.

“A known gang member, believed to be from the Dondollos gang, started firing at the victim. The man sustained three gunshot wounds to his upper body and the suspect ran away,” she said.

Naidu said that it was unclear what sparked the recent spate of gang violence between rivals in the area.

“The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit ( gang unit) has taken over the gang related cases and is working to establish a motive for the shootings,” she said.

Lindoor’s murder probe is being handled by Betheldsorp detectives however if gangsterism is suspected the gang unit will take over the investigation.